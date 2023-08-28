Sunrise brief: Educating customers essential to scaling residential solar

SunPower survey finds education is essential to scaling residential solar Fewer than 5% of domestic homes are solar-powered today, as consumers list cost and confusion about IRA benefits as primary deterrents to installing energy efficient appliances and solar panels at home.

Driving down cost of solar, key to unlocking a green hydrogen future Reducing the cost of solar electricity will be the key to unlocking the next chapter of the energy transition: a green hydrogen economy, according to Jim Tyler, CEO of solar technology company Erthos.

El Niño threatens U.S. winter solar generation In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, predicts that El Niño will likely bring lower than normal solar power production through winter in the United States. Its analysis is based on data collected from previous El Niño events.

Sunlight Financial struggles for survival In its recent quarterly earnings report, Sunlight Financial disclosed nearly $550 million in underwater residential solar loans, after which it executed a 20:1 reverse split to bolster their stock price, aiming to maintain it above $1/share to avert delisting.

Agrivoltaics may be one answer to solar buildout in Tennessee Researchers at the University of Tennessee found that operational and contracted utility-scale solar installations in the state will require up to nearly 15,000 acres of land. To meet Tennessee Valley Authority’s goal of adding 10 GW by 2035, another 100,000 acres of land will be needed.