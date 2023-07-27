Sunrise brief: RETC rates solar panel brands in performance, reliability and quality

People on the move: Erthos, Enel, GreenStruxure, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Top solar panel brands in performance, reliability, and quality Solar modules are evaluated in the Renewable Energy Test Center annual PV Module Index.

Replacing coal plant with largest energy storage project in Indiana AES Indiana filed for a 200 MW/800 MWh battery project, slated to be Indiana’s largest. Located at the site of a partially decommissioned multi-unit coal plant, now transitioning to gas, AES expects the project to receive a 40% investment tax credit with the Energy Community adder, and come online by December 1, 2024.

California utility announces launch of distributed energy management system PG&E will coordinate resources like rooftop solar, electric vehicles and energy storage in partnership with Schneider Electric.

Revolution 300 MWh energy storage project in Texas moves toward commissioning Spearmint Energy announces mechanical completion and beginning of commissioning activities to bring PowerTitan BESS project online in ERCOT market.

To achieve net zero energy status, solar-powered buildings should not exceed 10 floors Researchers in Canada have found that nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEBs) with on-site solar energy generation should not exceed an energy use intensity (EUI) of 50 kWh/m2a, which they said corresponds to a maximum of 10 floors. They also ascertained that the maximum permitted EUI by net-zero energy status is 17 to 28 kWh/m2a.