People on the move: Erthos, Enel, GreenStruxure and more

Erthos, Inc., an energy technology company focused on breakthrough advances for utility-scale solar and creator of Earth Mount Solar PV, has hired Nate Coleman, former SunPower Corporation Chief Products Officer, as its Chief Technology Officer.

Nate graduated from the University of New South Wales with a Master of Science in photovoltaic and renewable energy engineering in 2010 after already having been involved in early photovoltaic research at Schatz Energy Research Center starting in 1999, and in mechanical design engineering for GreenMountain Engineering and SunPower Corporation. In 2010, Nate joined Zep Solar as vice president of technical operations where he helped commercialize Zep Solar’s novel technology, eventually leading to its acquisition by SolarCity in 2013. Nate stayed on through Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity until 2019. Nate comes to Erthos from SunPower Corporation where he served as its chief products officer

More jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Patrick Gleason was promoted to senior director of sales, Distributed Energy Solutions at Enel North America

was promoted to senior director of sales, Distributed Energy Solutions at Enel North America Spencer Wells started a new position as VP of project development at GreenStruxure

started a new position as VP of project development at GreenStruxure Joshua Redus was promoted to VP of construction at Cubico Sustainable Investments

was promoted to VP of construction at Cubico Sustainable Investments Mikael Quist started a new position as chief technology officer at American Power Resources

Celebrating 10 Years as North America’s leading renewable energy executive search and staffing firm.

Solar Design Engineer | Edison, NJ

Job Description

As the Solar Design Engineer, you will be a highly motivated individual with strong solar design background. You will participate in the full project construction cycle from predesign through to project close

Why you should apply: 401k match.

Dental, vision and long term disability 100% covered.

Medical and prescription stipend. Responsibilities: Review and design electrical diagrams for solar projects.

Ensure designs are adherent to all codes.

Perform field survey work on projects.

Performing all necessary steps on a complete project lifecycle such as takeouts, evaluations, stamping.

Overnight travel may be required in certain circumstances. Requirements:

2+ Years design experience in commercial solar systems.

Bachelors in Architectural or Electrical Engineering.

Understand NEC and international building codes.

Field survey experience.

AutoCAD knowledge with the ability to draft and design.

Strong proficiency with Microsoft Office products.

Working knowledge of various construction processes. Apply here.