Revolution 300 MWh energy storage project in Texas moves toward commissioning

Spearmint Energy confirmed the start of the commissioning process for the company’s Revolution battery energy storage project.
Sungrow Power Supply delivered the PowerTitan series battery energy storage system (BESS) to the project, located within a wind and solar hub in the Lower Colorado River Authority’s transmission network. The PowerTtan is a liquid cooled energy storage system that uses lithium iron phosphate battery cells and a liquid cooling system. Energy from the Revolution project will serve the ERCOT market.
Revolution has been under construction since December 2022 when Mortenson, an EPC contractor, broke ground. The project was energized last month, reached mechanical completion this month and is scheduled to begin operating later this year.
The project was funded with a $200 million credit facility through Aiga Capital Partners, an investment management firm serving North American-based companies in renewable energy, energy storage and other sustainable infrastructure sectors.
According to Mortenson, Revolution is expected to be one of the largest batteries in the U.S. and will begin operation in mid-2023.
“This facility will enable Spearmint to accelerate the construction of our projects currently under development, capitalize on our strong pipeline of development opportunities, and reliably deliver renewable energy to the grid for years to come,” said Andrew Waranch, founder, president, and chief executive officer of Spearmint.
Spearmint is also developing three additional BESS projects, known collectively as Nomadic. The three have a combined capacity of 900 MW / 2,000 MWh. The projects are located in Cooke, Galveston and Brazoria counties and were acquired in March of this year. Spearmint anticipates that the first project within the portfolio will reach notice to proceed in early 2024 and begin commercial operation within 12 to 18 months.
