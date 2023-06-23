Sunrise brief: Panasonic introduces home battery for new and existing solar arrays

Panasonic introduces new generation home battery The EverVolt home battery supports both DC and AC coupling for new and existing solar arrays.

SEG Solar signs agreement for Horad PV manufacturing equipment for Texas plant SEG Solar is setting up a TOPCon solar module manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas and will use state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment from Suzhou Horad New Energy Equipment.

Better solar projections mean better models and higher project valuations Denowatts helps solar asset owners know what they’re ‘supposed’ to be generating, via their Deno Simulator, a self-powered digital weather station, and the corresponding Digital Twin software package.

Climate change and solar project flood risk A well-balanced project design is one that maximizes use of the buildable space for a parcel of land while avoiding costly impacts from flood damage during the operational period.

People on the move: EDP Renewables, Altus Power, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Rutgers University to add 15 MW of solar carports As part of its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2040, the university will add 16 solar carport installations by DSD Renewables at its four main campuses and off campus buildings.

First Solar, QCells and Solarge qualify for 2023 sustainably produced modules label By specifying EPEAT panels, the recognitions show production of modules adheres to sustainably made, low-carbon products for developers and buyers.

Top risks for solar assets: Financial modeling Production modeling, asset availability, capital costs, tariff risks, and degradation uncertainty are reviewed in a report from kWh Analytics.