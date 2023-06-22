SEG Solar signs agreement for Horad PV manufacturing equipment for Texas plant

SEG Solar Inc. signed an agreement with Suzhou Horad New Energy Equipment Co., Ltd., for state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment that will be used to produce 2 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules in Texas.
In March SEG Solar announced that it had acquired a factory building in Houston, Texas, where it plans to produce 2 GW of solar modules. The company said the facility will produce solar modules based on n-type TOPCon cell technology. A recently announced TOPCon module from SEG Solar is the Yukon, a 144-cell module that features M10 (182 mm) N-type TOPCon cells and are designed for ultra-large power stations, the company reported.
SEG Solar plans to supply its U.S.-made TOPCon modules to the utility, commercial and residential markets. The company currently produces solar modules at factories in Vietnam and Indonesia and expects to have a global capacity of more than 5.5 GW in 2024. By the end of 2022, more than 2 GW of SEG Solar products were installed in the U.S, and European markets, the company reports.
Horad is a manufacturer of intelligent solutions for photovoltaic back-end advanced packaging equipment. The two companies plan to collaborate on developing comprehensive production lines with the primary objective being to enhance production efficiency, elevate product quality, and achieve cost reduction.
“With the expected increase in demand for solar power, the collaboration between HORAD and SEG will inject new vitality into the global photovoltaic industry and promote the widespread adoption of renewable energy,” said Liao Manyuan, chairman of HORAD. “We remain committed to innovation and collaboration to drive the energy transition and build a more sustainable and
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.