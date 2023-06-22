SEG Solar signs agreement for Horad PV manufacturing equipment for Texas plant

SEG Solar Inc. signed an agreement with Suzhou Horad New Energy Equipment Co., Ltd., for state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment that will be used to produce 2 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules in Texas.

In March SEG Solar announced that it had acquired a factory building in Houston, Texas, where it plans to produce 2 GW of solar modules. The company said the facility will produce solar modules based on n-type TOPCon cell technology. A recently announced TOPCon module from SEG Solar is the Yukon, a 144-cell module that features M10 (182 mm) N-type TOPCon cells and are designed for ultra-large power stations, the company reported.

SEG Solar plans to supply its U.S.-made TOPCon modules to the utility, commercial and residential markets. The company currently produces solar modules at factories in Vietnam and Indonesia and expects to have a global capacity of more than 5.5 GW in 2024. By the end of 2022, more than 2 GW of SEG Solar products were installed in the U.S, and European markets, the company reports.

Horad is a manufacturer of intelligent solutions for photovoltaic back-end advanced packaging equipment. The two companies plan to collaborate on developing comprehensive production lines with the primary objective being to enhance production efficiency, elevate product quality, and achieve cost reduction.

“With the expected increase in demand for solar power, the collaboration between HORAD and SEG will inject new vitality into the global photovoltaic industry and promote the widespread adoption of renewable energy,” said Liao Manyuan, chairman of HORAD. “We remain committed to innovation and collaboration to drive the energy transition and build a more sustainable and