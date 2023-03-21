SEG Solar to set up 2 GW of solar panel production in U.S.

From pv magazine global

SEG Solar (SEG) says it has acquired a factory building in Houston, Texas, where it plans to set up 2 GW of solar module production. The California-based company said the facility will produce solar modules based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.

The company says plans to source some components from local suppliers. Production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024. The initial investment in the factory will reach $60 million.

“This facility will help to sustain low carbon, eco-centric energy independence in the U.S. for future generations,” said SEG vice president and chief legal officer Michael Eden.

SEG Solar currently produces solar panels at factories in Vietnam and Indonesia.

