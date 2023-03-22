Sunrise brief: Robot dogs monitor for faults at solar plants

Iberdrola using dogs, robots to monitor solar plants Iberdrola is using a springer spaniel in a solar park to smell electrical problems that could lead to power cuts. It is also using a robotic dog to detect and analyze faults in substations.
Researchers evaluate viability of ‘direct’ green hydrogen fuel production Rather than using solar or wind to power electrolysis, researchers are testing the competitiveness of photoelectrochemical cells for producing emissions-free hydrogen fuels.
Transferability, or selling tax credits, top of mind at SEIA Finance One provision awaiting clarity to proceed is transferability, or the sale of tax credits. This week at the SEIA Finance, Tax and Buyers Seminar, guidance surrounding transferability was the most anticipated topic of discussion for the near-capacity conference audience.
RMI’s virtual power plant partnership expands CPower joins RMI, Google Nest, Ford, General Motors, and others to scale the market for virtual power plants.
Solar project updates in California, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee pv magazine USA provides solar project updates along the U.S. energy transition. Projects range from 3 MW to 240 MW and include high profile offtakers like Meta (Facebook).
Global study highlights potential of floating solar An international group of researchers has calculated the potential for floating solar across the world. The results show a generation potential of 9,434 TWh per year across 114,555 global reservoirs, with 30% of their area covered. The United States leads with 1,911 TWh per year of potential, followed by China at 1,107 TWh per year and Brazil at 865 TWh per year.
SEG Solar to set up 2 GW of solar panel production in U.S. SEG Solar says it will invest $60 million in a new U.S. factory. It currently produces panels at factories in Vietnam and Indonesia.
