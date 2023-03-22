People on the move: GridBeyond, Qcells, Sunpower and more

GridBeyond has appointed Kareem Nakhla as business development director and Robert Koblinsky, regional storage director of sales in Canada for its global team based in Toronto. Kareem will support C&I customers in generating revenues, savings and meeting their net zero objectives. Customers assets will be connected to Point, GridBeyond AI-powered energy automated technology platform.

Qcells announced that Danielle Merfeld will join the company as its global chief technology officer. Dr. Merfeld, a long-time expert in renewable energy, will accelerate the company’s efforts to enhance technology capability in the U.S. as it embarks on building the country’s first fully integrated solar supply chain.

SunPower Corp. appointed Steve Louden to its board of directors. Louden brings more than 30 years of strategy and financial experience at high-growth consumer businesses across technology, media, entertainment, retail, and financial services. Louden currently serves as the chief financial officer at Roku, Inc. where he led the company’s successful IPO and has played a pivotal role in its growth trajectory since he joined in 2015. Louden plans to depart the company in Summer 2023. Prior to Roku, Louden served in various finance capacities at Expedia, Inc., including most recently as its treasurer. Before that, he held finance, strategy and planning roles at Washington Mutual, Inc., McKinsey & Company and the Walt Disney Company.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. announced that Matt Dawson joined the company to serve as chief technology officer (CTO). Dawson will be responsible for the research and development (R&D) function globally, establishing the Company’s new technology strategic roadmap and leading technological innovation and development.

Erthos and its board of directors promoted Charles Pimentel to president of the company. Having spent the last three years leading go-to-market strategy, he now takes a much broader role, leading both sales and execution.

Linton Crystal Technologies announced that Edward Przybycien joined the company as principal engineer. His responsibilities will include overseeing the research, development, design and optimization of Linton’s crystal growing machines, supporting processing equipment and accessories. As such, Przybycien will serve as design lead throughout the product realization process. Located in Henrietta, New York, Linton is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of Czochralski (CZ) silicon furnaces for production of monocrystalline silicon ingots for the semiconductor and solar industries.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Justin Bell started a new position as executive director, ESG Legal at Morgan Stanley.

Dawson Laabs started a new position as account director – enterprise sales at Raptor Maps – Solar Software.

Cynthia Finley started a new position as VP, workforce strategy and innovation at IREC

