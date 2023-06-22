Sunrise brief: Ten most common rooftop solar safety risks

Top risks for solar assets: Extreme weather The first of a three-part series on solar asset risks. Next, we will review kWh Analytics risk evaluation for financial modeling and asset operations.

Solar will be in “unassailable position” as cheapest source of electricity Solar levelized cost of electricity will reach $30 per MWh in 2050 as global capacity grows 22-fold, said DNV.

50 states of solar incentives: Alaska Alaska enjoys the same level of solar insolation as Germany, yet ranks 49th in the United States in terms of solar capacity installed. Launch Alaska is working to change that.

Local solar offers the lowest-cost pathway to 100% clean energy Deploying local solar technologies like rooftop and community solar in conjunction with battery storage unlocks a stronger, more flexible electric grid and also creates the lowest-cost pathway to a 100% clean energy future.

Lunar releases residential energy storage cabinet system The company offers a battery, hybrid inverter, shutdown devices, and more.

Ten most common rooftop solar safety risks Clean Energy Associates found a myriad of problems at solar installations around the world, noting that because most are caused by poor installation practices, many can be identified and resolved relatively easily before they lead to fires, safety risks and potentially costly liabilities.

Community solar, workforce, solar canopies in focus at NYSEIA conference pv magazine USA ventured to John Jay College in west midtown Manhattan for the NYC Solar + Storage Summit 2023 conference