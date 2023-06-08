Sunrise brief: Exponential growth for long-duration energy storage investment 

Orsted to recycle all the solar modules in its U.S. portfolio The energy giant signed an agreement with Solarcycle to recycle its crystalline silicon modules at end of life from its U.S. solar assets.

Exponential growth for long duration energy storage investment A study by the Cleantech Group highlights the rise to $1.8 billion in investment in the technology. The U.S. Department of Energy envisions this growing to as much as $9 billion by 2030.

50 states of solar incentives: Oregon Oregon’s solar market grew from under 100 MW of installed capacity per year to a respectable 1.4 GW, with more than 176 MW deployed in 2022, ranking 21st in the U.S. for solar generation.

Floating solar powers water treatment plant in New Jersey North America’s largest floating PV plant is now online, providing critical resource support while occupying no land area.

Community solar legislation introduced in Ohio If passed, Ohio would become the 24th U.S. state with a statewide community solar program accessible to residents of all walks of life, including low- and moderate-income communities.

Solar power crosses the political aisle; $75 million for agrivoltaics research In a political landscape with ever-increasing divisions, solar has repeatedly crossed the aisle. This time, a new bill aims to fund agrivoltaics research and development over five years to help determine how to best integrate solar energy generation with U.S.-style farming operations.

Fresno Community Solar Farm to reduce electricity costs for low-income residents The 10 MWac project is among the largest Disadvantaged Community Solar projects in California and includes a Grid Alternatives training program to prepare local community members for careers in solar installation.

RFP alert: USDA opens $1 billion loan program for rural renewables, storage Partial loan forgiveness will be granted for selected large-scale renewable energy projects, plus any associated storage, that will serve a mostly rural population. Loan forgiveness amounts will range up to 20%, 40% or 60%, based on the project’s location.

People on the move: Aurora, Endurans, EDP Renewables, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.