Sunrise brief: Solar tariff moratorium remains in place

Enphase launches IQ Battery 5P residential battery in U.S. and Puerto Rico The IQ Battery 5P works in conjunction with the Enphase Energy System and can be configured for self-consumption, savings, or full backup functionality.

Minnesota expands community solar program to allow more LMI customers, projects to 5 MW Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed HF 2310 into law, which opens up the state’s community solar program to more residential subscribers, specifically low-to-moderate income (LMI) households, and expands the project sites from 1 MW to 5 MW community gardens.

Flexible demand through participation by large customers in wholesale markets Large industrial users of electricity that could use less electricity at high prices, or more electricity at low prices, could bid prices for their demand in day-ahead wholesale markets to help set market prices, integrate renewables, and lower system costs, according to an ESIG report.

U.S. House fails to override President’s veto on overturning solar tariff moratorium The moratorium is intended as a bridge put in place temporarily while the United States rapidly ramps up manufacturing to supply its burgeoning solar industry.

Solar energy in New York state covered record 20% of state power demand During the noon hour on May 18, 2023, NYISO reported that consumer and utility-side solar resources generated 3.33 GW of clean energy output, while the behind-the-meter portion of 3.2 GW and utility-operated 130 MW accounted for 20% of the state’s electricity demand.

U.S. Government eyes $9 billion liftoff for long duration energy storage by 2030 The U.S. DOE has published a report outlining the requirements for LDES to achieve technical and financial self-sustainability by the end of decade. An estimated $6 billion to $9 billion dollars in capital investment would be necessary, potentially leading to 6 GW to 10 GW of project deployments.