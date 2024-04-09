Sunrise brief: Focus on impact of eclipse shows significance of solar on the grid

Free solar projection tool beats commercial competition NYSolarCast, a solar projection tool developed by the state of New York to handle its growing base of solar power facilities, demonstrated equal or superior performance compared to competing commercial alternatives, according to a year-long analysis.
Illinois agrivoltaic project successfully permitted, despite local challenge The 4.95 MW Nesler Road agrivoltaic/community solar project will be installed on 36 acres and will grow hay along with generating enough clean, renewable solar energy to power 1,100 Illinois homes each year.
Livestream shows how eclipse impacts solar power production across the U.S. The 2024 solar eclipse will bring a few minutes of total darkness to twelve states as it cuts its path from Texas to Maine, and interest in how it will affect solar production brings to light the importance of solar energy on today’s grid.
Federal community solar program extends $31 average monthly bill savings to low-income households Residents in eligible states can save on their electricity bills by subscribing to community solar via the Clean Energy Connector software. The Department of Energy is inviting more states to join the program, which vets solar providers and integrates consumer protections.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.