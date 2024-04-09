Sunrise brief: Focus on impact of eclipse shows significance of solar on the grid

Free solar projection tool beats commercial competition NYSolarCast, a solar projection tool developed by the state of New York to handle its growing base of solar power facilities, demonstrated equal or superior performance compared to competing commercial alternatives, according to a year-long analysis.

Illinois agrivoltaic project successfully permitted, despite local challenge The 4.95 MW Nesler Road agrivoltaic/community solar project will be installed on 36 acres and will grow hay along with generating enough clean, renewable solar energy to power 1,100 Illinois homes each year.

Livestream shows how eclipse impacts solar power production across the U.S. The 2024 solar eclipse will bring a few minutes of total darkness to twelve states as it cuts its path from Texas to Maine, and interest in how it will affect solar production brings to light the importance of solar energy on today’s grid.

Federal community solar program extends $31 average monthly bill savings to low-income households Residents in eligible states can save on their electricity bills by subscribing to community solar via the Clean Energy Connector software. The Department of Energy is inviting more states to join the program, which vets solar providers and integrates consumer protections.