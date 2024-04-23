Sunrise brief: Earth Day celebrated with $7 billion solar funding announcement

Also on the rise: Soltec launches dual-row, single axis tracker. The role of energy storage systems in the electrification movement.

High interest rates are challenging the global transition to renewable energy  A report from Wood Mackenzie examines how the global shift to heightened interest rates to combat inflation is squeezing the energy transition.

Soltec launches dual-row, single-axis tracker  The SFOneX dual-row, single-axis tracker has a tracking range of up to 60 degrees, offering compatibility with 60-cell, 72-cell and 78-cell modules.

Solar module prices hovering at all-time lows  As solar module prices continue to fall, pvXchange.com founder Martin Schachinger explains how price pressure could increase in the weeks and months to come.

The role of energy storage systems in the electrification movement This Earth Month is the ideal time to highlight the trend toward electrification and offer businesses and homeowners a viable path to get there.

DOE aims for national collaboration to deploy advanced grid technologies  Advanced conductors and energy storage are among the technologies that have substantial potential to increase transmission capacity, says a Department of Energy “liftoff” report.

Earth Day celebrated with $7 billion solar funding announcement The Solar for All funding will bring clean solar energy to low-income and disadvantaged communities in every U.S. state and territory.

Solar market update: Southeast U.S. State-by-state insights shared at the RE+ Southeast conference held in Atlanta this month.

 

