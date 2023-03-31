Sunrise brief: Tesla’s Solar Roof falls far short of expectations

“Revolutionizing” agrivoltaic design software with Spade Solar developer and federal grant recipient Sandbox Solar has released a beta version of its agrivoltaic power plant software modeling tool that aids in the design and optimization of solar panels and the crops underneath.

Tesla misses its own expectations for Solar Roof deployments Three years ago Tesla said it expected to install 1,000 solar roofs per week, which would have amounted to 156,000 Solar Roofs in that time period. Wood Mackenzie reports that only 3,000 have been installed to date.

RFO alert: MCE seeks offers for renewable energy and storage California public electricity provider seeks clean energy projects, with offers accepted through April 14.

EDP Renewables places order for 1.8 GW of First Solar modules With this strategic agreement, EDPR increases its commitment to U.S. domestic content, while also pursuing its strategy of supply chain and technology diversification.

Canada formalizes six-year 30% federal ITC credit, among other incentives The made-in-Canada plan mirrors the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, including two new ITCs targeting clean energy and technology manufacturing that will remain at 30% through 2033, stepping down to 15% in 2034 before phasing out altogether after 2034.

Solar, microgrids and EV buses discussed at first Clean Energy Schools Symposium More than 50 school system leaders representing 16 U.S. states joined policy makers in Washington, D.C. this week at the first-ever Clean Energy Schools Symposium.