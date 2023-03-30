RFO alert: MCE seeks offers for renewable energy and storage

Marin Clean Energy (MCE), a community choice aggregation program, has launched an open season procurement process. MCE is a clean energy provider for more than 580,000 customer accounts in California, and is seeking qualified suppliers of various energy and storage products to fulfill its future resource requirements identified in its annual Integrated Resource Plan.

MCE has an ongoing effort to deliver environmentally responsible, competitively priced retail service options for the 1.5 million residents it serves across Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, and Solano counties. It is looking for clean energy projects that produce renewable energy or carbon-free power, or increase energy storage and resource adequacy by providing additional energy to the grid in cases of extremely high demand.

“MCE’s annual Open Season looks for both energy resources and community benefits,” said Vicken Kasarjian, chief operating officer, MCE.

Since 2021, MCE has prioritized projects that provide additional value, according to Kasarjian. He noted that these can include support for environmental justice initiatives, workforce training and educational programs, hiring of businesses owned by disabled veterans or located in disadvantaged communities.

MCE reports that it offers 100% renewable power at stable rates, delivering a 1.2 GW peak load. To date, MCE has contracted with project developers for seven projects that have directly committed almost $500,000 in funding for community benefit projects that will support underserved populations in MCE’s service area and across California.

The resources requested in MCE’s 2023 open season will:

Support grid reliability,

Increase adoption of clean energy

Build energy equity across California

Offers will be accepted until April 14, 2023. Offers will be evaluated and shortlisted on a rolling basis, with instructions and documents available here. Questions can be directed to RFO@mceCleanEnergy.org.