Sunrise brief: North Carolina rulings dent rooftop solar value

Community solar developer adds project debt for 24.8 MW newly completed projects Oya Renewables secured $27.1 million in loan commitments from City National Bank and Greenprint Capital for the recently completed construction of 24.8 MW of community solar projects in western and northern New York state.
Get what you pay for with high-efficiency PV modules Clean Energy Associates (CEA) has calculated the price premium that solar developers will swallow in return for the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) savings offered by the latest generation of high-efficiency PV modules
Temperature estimates for floating PV modules Scientists from the United States and Brazil have developed four different ways to estimate the temperature of floating PV modules. They validated the models with temperature measurements from a floating solar plant in Brazil.
Connecticut commercial energy storage demand spurs government action The State of Connecticut launched a second round of energy storage incentives two years ahead of schedule due to strong commercial demand, after approving 46.4 MW/139.4 MWh of commercial projects in the state in the first round.
Over 500 MWh standalone battery storage facility enters operation in Texas The battery is the largest merchant energy storage facility in the world. Wärtsilä Energy and Eolian LP partnered for the 200 MW grid-scale battery system.
CleanCapital acquires 26.2 MW, 10-project solar portfolio The Rhode Island projects range from 250 kW to 5.4 MW and include rehabilitated brownfield sites, landfills, and serve organizations like the YMCA and low-income housing authorities.
North Carolina rulings dent rooftop solar value Net metering payments were slashed while a new efficiency incentive was also unexpectedly rejected.
Spruce Power acquires residential solar portfolio across 10 states The acquisition of SS Holdings 2017 brings Spruce’s contract base to over 72,000 systems.
