Sunrise brief: U.S. on track to make it only halfway towards 2030 Paris Agreement targets

U.S. on track to make it only halfway towards 2030 Paris Agreement targets The U.S. may only reach 25% to 38% of carbon emissions reductions below 2005 by 2030, falling well short of the 50% to 52% required by the agreement, said the Energy Information Administration.

Minimizing EV impact on the grid MIT researchers have found that strategic placement of EV charging stations and initiating charging at delayed times can mitigate or eliminate daily EV charging demand and solar over-capacity.

Used and resold solar module pricing aligns with general market EnergyBin released its annual PV Module Price Index, which shows that module prices have come down since they peaked in 2022, but are still more expensive than they were in 2020.

Energy Warehouse component achieves UL Safety certification UL 1973 is an industry standard recognition for stationary energy storage systems, which confirms the module’s quality, resilience and ability to operate safely and effectively in a variety of conditions. The S200 modules power ESS systems the Energy Warehouse and Energy Center product lines.

Entergy Louisiana seeks approval for 3 GW of solar The request recently filed with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to add an additional 3 GW of solar power to its generation portfolio is on top of the nearly 225 MW requested earlier in the month.

Made-in-the-USA solar panels could cut emissions by 30%, says study Reshoring crystalline silicon PV panel manufacturing to the United States by 2035 could cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and energy consumption by 13% from 2020 levels, according to scientists from Cornell University.

Vision Solar preyed on vulnerable and built without licenses, says Connecticut Less than nine months after Vision Solar received a contractor’s license, complaints to the Connecticut Attorney General’s office were pouring in.

Midsummer develops 24.9% efficient 4T tandem perovskite-CIGS solar cell Midsummer and researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), say that their new tandem PV cell is suitable for the company’s Duo production equipment, which makes 56 mm x 156 mm CIGS cells on a flexible stainless steel substrate.