Sunrise brief: Silicon Valley Bank reportedly financed 62% of community solar

Silicon Valley Bank financed 62% of community solar Silicon Valley Bank, one of the nation’s largest, was closed by the FDIC on Thursday night after $42 billion in withdrawals occurred after a massive stock drop due to ongoing losses in the bond market.

Tesla’s Investor Day: Ramping up the Megapack business The electric vehicle and storage manufacturer shared insight into its Megapack energy storage business and the Megapack XL, the stationary battery storage product that Tesla says has the highest energy density on the market.

Semi-transparent organic photovoltaics for greenhouse applications Scientists from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), have used an antioxidant known as L-glutathione as an interlayer in an organic PV cell to prevent other materials from oxidizing. The cell has an efficiency of 13.5% and an average visible transmittance of 21.5%. The researchers said it is suitable for applications in solar greenhouses.

Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire announces electricity rates Electric customers in 10 towns to save at least 22% on electricity supply rates. Through aggregation, the towns have greater purchasing power than individuals buying power on their own.

50 GW of solar and storage for TVA by 2035, plus EVs could save customers money A clean energy plan for TVA sponsored by the Center for Biological Diversity and GridLab could save customers about $200 billion through 2050. It calls for almost four times more solar by 2035 than the maximum amount TVA was considering last year.

Solar on U.S. houses of worship triples relative market share of other non-residential buildings Houses of Worship represent only 0.6% of all non-residential buildings, but account for nearly 2% of solar installations on such buildings. These locations offer a unique opportunity to promote solar and a blueprint for equitable solar deployment in communities across the country.

Agrivoltaics market valued at $9.3 billion The agrivoltaics market is pegged at a 10.1% annual growth rate. Industry constituents are convening at the inaugural Solar Farm Summit this week in Rosemont, Ill.

Nine-year old Texas solar farm gets an upgrade A lot has changed in tracker technology in the past decade, so in upgrading its Alamo plants, OCI Solar Power completely replaced the old tracker with a new state-of-the-art system, all while keeping the plant energized.