Sunrise brief: Nextracker to go public

Also on the rise: LG Energy Solution partners with Hanwha Group on U.S. battery development. Demand shifts from fossil fuels to renewables. And more.

Image: Nextracker

Nextracker to go public  Flex announced that its subsidiary, Nextracker, has publicly filed a registration statement for an initial public offering.

Tigo Energy raises $50 million from L1 Energy  Tigo’s new capital is from L1 Energy, an investment fund of LetterOne (L1), which manages $6 billion in energy investments worldwide.

Utilities move ahead with Hawaii’s first two community solar and storage projects on Moloka’i  The Moloka’i Island projects have combined output of 2.45 MW community solar and 11.1 MWh storage systems.

LG Energy Solution and Hanwha Group partner on battery development  The South Korean partners will invest in ESS-exclusive battery production lines in the U.S. and develop technologies for ESS battery solutions.

FREYR Battery signs 10 GWh plus battery agreement  The non-binding agreement with Impact Clean Power covers batteries produced through 2030 and may be worth $1.8 billion.

Fossil fuels already peaked, growth in renewables exponential  The Rocky Mountain Institute said global demand for fossil fuels peaked in 2019, and renewables are occupying that demand due to low costs and shifts in global capital.

