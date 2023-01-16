Sunrise brief: Construction begins on one of the largest solar projects in the U.S.

2022 saw a drop in solar funding, strong rise in acquisitions Mercom reports that it was the second highest year for solar mergers and acquisitions, with an estimated 66 GW of solar projects sold to new buyers in 2022.

Ørsted to commence construction on 471 MW Texas solar project The facility, which is expected to begin construction this month, ranks within the top ten largest solar projects in the United States.

500 MW compressed air energy storage project in California secures offtaker Under a 25-year agreement valued at nearly $1 billion, a California community choice aggregator will purchase 200 MW of 8-hour energy storage from Hydrostor’s planned 500 MW facility.

Green Mountain Power launches solar program for low-income residents Two programs aim to bring solar energy to those who often find it unaffordable.

Massachusetts 1.9 MW rooftop solar array deployed on recycling facility The 150,000 square foot rooftop array uses CSUN modules, Solectria inverters, and PVKIT rail-less racking hardware and mini clamps from S-5! Inc.

GameChange Solar launches 1P-2Row Genius Tracker This is the third recent product launch by the U.S. tracker manufacturer, which also announced increased domestic manufacturing capacity to 24 GW annually.

Colorado renewable energy research and commercialization center to neighbor NREL campus The State of Colorado selected NexCore to build the 40-acre Glo Park renewable energy center.