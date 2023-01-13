GameChange Solar launches 1P-2Row Genius Tracker

GameChange Solar, a specialist in fixed-tilt racking and tracker equipment, announced the launch of the 1P-2Row Genius Tracker. The company said it designed the system at the request of customers demanding the energy efficiency and fast installation benefits of its existing 1P-1Row Genius Tracker system with the lower cost afforded by having one controller manage two rows.

The 1P-2Row Genius Tracker comes standard with preassembled components including the elimination of all washers. The industry’s leading module install speed is also available with this system capturing the benefits of the company’s proprietary preassembled SpeedClamps™.

“The system is a cost-effective and optimal solution for certain projects and countries,” said Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar.

In November of last year the company announced the MaxDensity system, which is a fixed-tilt racking system for ground-mounted projects. It has a 5-degree or 10-degree east-west landscape configuration. The system is designed to maximize the number of modules packed onto a site, with a ground coverage ratio of up to 98%. It can be installed in blocks of up to 7 MW, in configurations of up to 12,000 modules. It supports all commercially available framed modules, according to the company.

GameChange manufactures in the United States, and last month announced that it is increasing domestic manufacturing to 24 GW annual capacity. The company has both expanded existing facilities and established new factories, and reports that it now has manufacturing facilities in in Michigan, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, New Orleans, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

In 2021 the company announced BifacialReflector, patent-pending technology designed to boost power production by 15-20% for the its Genius Tracker when using bifacial modules. According to the company, the BifacialReflector is a highly reflective (.95 albedo) surface up to 4 meters wide that reflects light from just above ground level to the back of the bifacial modules. The solution is self-cleaning and has a 40-year life expectancy.

In December 2021, GameChange Solar Holdings Corp., received an investment of $150 million from Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group. The preferred stock investment, if converted, would represent a minority stake in the company. In addition to capital investment, the two are exploring further synergies across Koch Industries, including KBX, a global transportation, logistics, and technology arm, and Koch Engineered Solutions.