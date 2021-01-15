Product roundup: New year and 2021 CES produce myriad announcements

With the new year came a bunch of new clean energy-related product announcements. Several of them were unveiled at the 2021 CES tradeshow, which was held virtually on January 11-14.

To stay up to date on what’s new out there from the first two weeks of the year, check out this product roundup:

GameChange introduces bifacial tracker reflector tech

New York-based GameChange Solar has announced BifacialReflector, patent-pending technology designed to boost power production by 15-20% for the GameChange Solar Genius Tracker when using bifacial modules.

According to the company, the BifacialReflector is a highly reflective (.95 albedo) surface up to 4 meters wide that reflects light from just above ground level to the back of the bifacial modules. GameChange also said the solution is self-cleaning and has a 40-year life expectancy. More info available here.

Vikram Solar launches next-gen Series 6 modules

India-based Vikram Solar has introduced its next-generation Series 6 modules, which the company said will provide higher power output of up to 505 Wp and an efficiency of more than 21%.

The Series 6 multi-busbar modules will be available in both the monofacial and bifacial categories and are called Somera Series 6 and Prexos Series 6, respectively. The company said both come with next-generation M6 cell and mono PERC technology and are available in variants ranging from 120, 144, and 156 half-cut cells. The 120 half-cut cell variant is exclusively for the U.S. and international markets. More info available here.

EnergySage offers free online marketplace for community solar

Following a soft launch in select markets, EnergySage has officially released the EnergySage Community Solar Marketplace, a free online platform for people to find, participate in, and benefit from local community solar farms.

Customers simply enter their ZIP codes and average electric bill to review eligible projects available in their area. They can then compare options side-by-side, including the location of the project, estimated annual savings, how quickly each project is filling up, customer reviews, and more. EnergySage also encourages community solar developers to join the marketplace. More info available here.

Panel cleaning system provider SunBrush enters U.S. market

Germany-based solar panel cleaning systems provider SunBrush mobil is entering the U.S. market with the opening of its SunBrush USA branch office in Henderson, Nevada. There, the joint venture of SunBrush mobil and its importer for the U.K. and Irish market, Halse Solar Ltd., will sell and maintain the PV cleaning systems and deliver spare parts to companies across the United States.

The SunBrush panel cleaners can be easily mounted on carrier vehicles, such as tractors or wheel loaders. Winter kits to remove snow are available, as well as other offerings for rooftop or carport projects. More info available here.

Cree unveils power module portfolio for EV fast charging, solar

Cree Inc. has unveiled its silicon carbide Wolfspeed WolfPACK power modules meant for a diverse range of industrial power markets, including electric vehicle fast charging, renewable energy and energy storage, and industrial power applications. Using 1200V Wolfspeed MOSFET technology, the new modules are designed to deliver high efficiency in packages with smaller, more scalable power systems. More info available here.

Aptos and NEP join forces on AC solutions for U.S. market

Aptos Solar Technology, a provider of solar module technology, and Northern Electric Power (NEP), a global manufacturer of microinverters, have joined forces to deploy high-performance AC solutions to the U.S. solar market. The Silicon Valley-based companies say they’ve entered a collaborative partnership in which the design and engineering of their products are paired for optimal energy production while lowering the balance-of-system cost and reducing the installation labor time. More info available here.

Sono Motors unveils next-gen solar EV prototype and trailer

Sono Motors unveiled the next frontier for its polymer-based Sono Solar Technology at CES 2021, surprising live session participants with the first prototype for a solar trailer, produced in conjunction with Finnish solar manufacturer Valoe.

This announcement occurred in conjunction with the introduction of the next-generation prototype for the solar EV, the Sion. Besides implementing the series-intended electric drive unit, the chassis and the MPPT Central Unit (MCU), Sono Motors placed solar panels on all straight and curved exterior parts of the vehicle. More info available here.

Schneider Electric showcases sustainable home energy products at CES 2021

Schneider Electric, a provider of energy management and automation solutions, announced at CES 2021 the expansion of its Wiser smart home ecosystem. Anchored by the Square D Energy Center, these products enable insights and monitoring capabilities for homeowners to control and lower their home’s energy consumption and electrical heating and cooling costs by up to 50%,according to the company.

By connecting a smart thermostat, a smart meter, a back-up generator and a solar inverter with an AI-driven energy management system, the Square D Energy Center takes a proactive energy management approach, addressing key pain points of resilience and effective energy management in the home. More info available here.

Startup develops ENPO AI energy storage system

At CES 2021, Taiwanese startup Interxie showcased ENPO, an energy storage system designed to easily optimize the use of self-generated power.

According to Interxie, ENPO avoids power outages and adjusts energy usage capacity automatically. It extends a longer life cycle, but also reduces energy cost to provide users with advanced power consumption experience by smartly charging grid energy when the utility price is low and powering the house when the price is high. ENPO can also be integrated with new or existing renewable energy systems. More info available here.

Cenntro Automotive reveals Class 4 all-electric commercial vehicle

At CES 2021, Cenntro Automotive Group unveiled its plans to expand its product portfolio with a purpose-built, all-electric Class 4 vehicle to serve the last-mile urban delivery market.

The company said the vehicle, called the CityPorter, offers a unique solution to fleets and logistics customers, offering a range of up to 220 miles on a single charge, a payload of 5,700 pounds, and a top speed of 60 mph. Cenntro anticipates showcasing the CityPorter to U.S. fleets in the second half of this year and is currently looking at opportunities to engage in demo programs for U.S. and European fleets. More info available here.