Colorado renewable energy research and commercialization center to neighbor NREL campus

NexCore Group has been selected as the property developer of a shared-space renewable energy and commercialization center in Golden, Colorado, called the Global Energy Park (Glo Park). The campus will be located within walking distance of the U.S. Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) campus.

NexCore secured a long-term lease with the state of Colorado on 9.3 acres to develop the Glo Park campus in 400,000 square feet of building space .

The developer said the campus will feature an open space and collaborative design to provide NREL partner tenants with access to NREL’s laboratory, including advanced research and testing resources, computing equipment, and globally recognized research and innovation team.

The plan was approved by the state of Colorado and is part of the Governor Polis agenda to establish the state as a world leader in renewable energy research and commercialization.

Construction is expected to commence in late 2023. The campus design includes an outdoor amphitheater and tenant commons area. NexCore said the project will uphold the most progressive standards for sustainability and well-being by utilizing the most advanced green design and building technologies available.

“Building an innovative, clean energy ecosystem begins with building a community of collaboration partners. The State of Colorado has proven its willingness to lead the way in becoming the global epicenter of climate innovation,” said Todd Varney, chief development officer, NexCore.

Placed between the NREL campus and Pleasant View Community Park at Camp George West, the Glo Park will offer nearly 40 acres of open space, nature trails, multi-use sports fields, and recreation facilities with views of Colorado’s scenic mountain ranges. Sky bridges, outdoor plazas, and a network of trails and sidewalks will physically connect the campus.

Glo Park is expected to be delivered in 2025 and has already begun leasing spaces. Collaboration partners are encouraged to visit: www.globalenergypark.com