Sunrise brief: Silicon Ranch brings in $600 million of new equity investments

Partnership with regenerative agriculture enlists grassfed livestock to turn the dirt under solar panels and the surrounding land into a carbon sink.

North American EV battery production forecast to reach 1 TWh annually by 2030 Rust Belt states of the Midwest have estimated production capacity of 30 GW to over 100 GW per year of EV batteries, with California and Ontario adding capacity as well.

Silicon Ranch brings in $600 million of new equity investments The Southeast-focused solar developer is on track to cap a $1 billion full-year equity raise with a $225 million round over the next quarter.

Cow carbon credits announced at CES 2023 Melliens’ cow carbon platform monitors the carbon footprints of beef cattle and trades accumulated carbon credits in carbon markets.

Four global trends in solar and storage A review of recent solar and storage related trends as seen by IHS Markit.

NRG Systems provides monitoring solution for largest PV plant in Canada Solar Resource Monitoring system will capture a range of parameters at the 465 MW Travers Solar Project in Alberta.

Three off-grid solar generators on display at CES The Consumer Electronics Show 2023 Las Vegas featured several new battery banks to portably store and deliver solar generation.