Three off-grid solar generators on display at CES

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is among the largest tech events in the world, drawing over 3,000 exhibitors, 173 countries represented, and 323 of the Fortune 500 companies in attendance. This year featured many advancements in cleantech, and solar generators were no exception.

Below are three solar generators that caught the eye of pv magazine USA.

Growatt VITA 550

Growatt unveiled two portable battery banks with LiFePO4 chemistry for off-grid adventures. The Vita 550 is the most portable option, featuring a 538 Wh battery capacity, 600 W AC output, and 11 outlets of various configurations that allow users to power most devices.

The device has a 1.6-hour AC charging speed and supports up to 800 W of solar input. It can be fully charged on solar in 2.5 hours. It has customizable features like adjustable lighting and optional fast and slow charging. The Watt+ feature allows the bank to extend beyond its 600 W limit and power devices up to 1050 W.

Growatt said the Vita 550 can power a light bulb for 15 hours or run a 70 W fan for 6.5 hours. The company said the device is durable through 3,000 charge cycles.

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro

For a larger, yet still portable battery bank, the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro offers several features for off-grid flexibility. The device can be charged with six SolarSaga 200 W panels, charging in three to four hours on solar and about two and a half hours with AC input. The solar cells are built with Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) technology that boosts production on cloudy days, early mornings, and late evenings.

The battery houses 3,024 Wh of power and offers 3,000 W AC output. It can produce a maximum of 8,500 Wh per day. The battery can operate in rugged conditions, discharging at temperatures as low as -4 degrees F.

The 3000 Pro has an updated cooling system controlled by high-precision chips and nine sensors, which Jackery said improved heat dissipation efficiency by 30%. The battery bank operates quietly below 30 decibels when charging in silent mode. The bank is also equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to communicate with and be controlled by mobile devices.

Geneverse HomePower PRO Plus

Geneverse introduced the HomePower PRO Plus, a portable solar generator that can be converted to an on-grid generator system for home backup. The device can be controlled through an app to perform grid services like peak demand shaving, running appliances at costly times on the grid to avoid steep utility charges.

The battery comes with a 4838 Wh capacity, 4400 W of rated power, and a surge power of 8800 W. The surge outlet supports up to 30 A, offering a useful alternative power source for contractors, RV travelers, and other uses beyond the home.

The PRO Plus is housed in a motorized “cart” for easy of portability and contains 18 outlets hidden beneath sliding panels. The system is comprised of two modular Geneverse batteries that can be removed for flexible use. The product will be available in early Q2 2023.

The battery can charge by the AC wall outlet in under two hours, or by solar in two to four hours. Geneverse also offers a Solar Pergola, an eight-foot-tall fold-out canopy that provides shade and powers the battery bank.