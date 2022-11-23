People on the Move: Argonne, PosiGen, Mortenson and more

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the hiring of Chris Heckle as the clean technology think tank’s first director of the Materials Manufacturing Innovation Center (MMIC), Argonne’s newly formed advanced materials and chemical manufacturing research center for energy storage and other energy transition technologies. Ms. Heckle joins the MMIC after a 25-year career as Research Director for Inorganic Materials Research and Asia Research Labs at Corning, a specialty glass, ceramics and advanced materials producer. She brings to Argonne experience in creating a manufacturing platform to open new market opportunities, including energy storage, as well as a record of translating market trends into technical thrusts and accelerating product timelines from inception to marketing.

Steven Burt joined PosiGen as Chief Compliance and Policy Officer. In the new role, Burt will manage PosiGen’s compliance and risk management program, along with its public policy agenda. An attorney by trade, Burt previously served as deputy general counsel and head of compliance for solar companies Sunrun and Vivint Solar, and earlier in his career was an associate at law firm Ballard Spahr.

Anders Dahl joined SunStyle as Chief Executive Officer. Dahl joins the solar shingle manufacturer after several years working in senior executive roles at Cypress Creek Renewables, Verengo Solar and Save-by-Solar Sweden.

Renny Slatkin joined Adon Renewables as VP of Business Development. Prior to joining Adon, Slatkin held business development and sales roles at EPC Energy, Energport, Sunlink and Zep Solar, a former part of Tesla’s SolarCity business.

Lucas Michelini joined PivotGen as VP of Finance. In his new role, Michelini will lead the company’s efforts to build commercial relationships with financial institutions in support of the company’s repowering strategy. Prior to joining PivotGen, Michelini worked in project finance, M&A and development roles at GlidePath Power Solutions, Acciona Energy North America and MMA Financial.

Caitlin Blaisdell-Buck joined Dimension Renewable Energy as VP of Asset Management. Earlier in her career Blaisdell-Buck held asset management roles at Miller Brothers Solar, Radian Generation and Avantus.

Siyu Jiang joined Amprius Technologies as VP of Legal Affairs. In her new role, Jiang will handle corporate governance, contracts, securities laws, and various legal affairs relevant to the energy storage development company. Prior to Amprius, Jiang was a senior associate at law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where she represented Amprius on corporate governance and transactional matters.

Tim Doyle joined EPC firm M.A. Mortenson as a Solar Project Executive. Prior to joining Mortenson, Doyle spent more than 15 years at energy major ExxonMobil, where he held various roles as an engineer, project development manager, and most recently as carbon capture and sequestration project manager. Earlier in his career he was a U.S. Naval Corp Civil Engineer Officer.

Muhammed Senay was promoted to Senior Manager- Procurement at Innergex Renewable Energy.

