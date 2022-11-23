Sunrise brief: Off-grid solar plus storage EV chargers to be deployed by Puerto Rico government

Off-grid solar plus storage EV ARC systems to be deployed by Puerto Rico government agencies Puerto Rico’s power grid requires more than $130 billion in repairs after recent hurricanes. Solar and storage companies have provided distributed energy solutions in the aftermath of increasing storms.

Oklahoma utility petitions state to purchase power from 1 GW solar and wind portfolio The AEP subsidiary awaits approval to add the $2.47 billion project portfolio.

Building renewables emits carbon, building them faster emits far less Nothing is free, not even renewable energy. A study by Columbia University’s Climate School traces the carbon emissions needed to build renewable energy, and demonstrates how the faster we build, the less emissions will be embodied in our renewable infrastructure.

Swell Energy raises $120 million to expand deployment of virtual power plants The funding will support existing VPP development and the deployment of an additional 200 MWh of contracted capacity.

Canadian Solar ships 6 GW of solar panels in strong Q3 22, with revenue a 57% yearly increase Subsidiary CSI Solar, which produces about 10 bifacial and mono solar module models, remains on track to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in early 2023.