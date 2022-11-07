Sunrise brief: California set to release anti-rooftop solar net metering plan

California set to release anti-rooftop solar net metering plan Previous drafts of the plan slashed the value of rooftop solar blaming rich solar-owning Californians for a utility cost shift to less wealthy residents. A new study by Berkeley Labs showed that middle-income and working-class Californians were by far the largest buyers of rooftop residential solar.

Missouri hunting retailer expected to save $4.5 million with rooftop solar array MidwayUSA’s new 300,000 square foot facility is topped with a 1.6 MW project developed by EnergyLink.

Duke Energy puts $4 billion price tag on renewable energy unit By selling its renewable business, the southern utility plans to focus on its core operations. The sale could amount to the largest renewable transaction in the U.S.

PV as energy infrastructure – technology renaissance or marketing hype? The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has, in effect, launched PV and energy storage professionals into the Energy Infrastructure business. The question becomes, “What is PV and energy storage as Infrastructure and what does it mean to all energy stakeholders, not just the energy private sector?”

Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates Carrier will soon begin field tests for a prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. It is designed to provide high-efficiency heating performance in harsh climates with temperatures equal or below negative 84.2 degrees Fahrenheit, while being grid-interactive. The heating tech specialist expects to commercialize the solution by 2024.

Baaaaa-wa optimizes its business model for agrivoltaic sheep BayWa r.e., the European agricultural-energy firm has begun optimizing their sheep count while experimenting with shepherd partnership business models.

Hover Energy’s 36 kW rooftop-mounted microgrid combines wind, solar and energy storage Hover’s first 36 kW installation survived the recent Hurricane Ian storm system that ravaged southwest Florida.