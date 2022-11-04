Missouri hunting retailer expected to save $4.5 million with rooftop solar array

MidwayUSA, a large outdoor gear and hunting goods retailer, announced its new 300,000 square foot headquarters in Columbia, Missouri is topped with a 1.61 MW solar array. The retailer is expected to save up to $4.5 million on energy costs over the next 20 years and about $157,327 in estimated savings in the first year of operations.

EnergyLink served as the primary design-build contractor for the project that is now among the largest rooftop solar arrays in the state. The company managed the project from the initial auditing phase to the engineering, procurement, and construction phases.

Trina 410 W solar panels were selected for the installation, along with 62 kW SMA inverters and AeroRack racking systems.

The project is expected to produce 2,176,200 kilowatts of electricity annually, which is the equivalent of 3,399,528 pounds of CO2 emissions, burning 1,704,607 pounds of coal, or charging a smartphone 187,601,523 times.

“Wading through the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA) requirements for a solar installation of this size and scale was the biggest challenge for the project, but EnergyLink’s administration team worked closely with our construction crew to ensure everything was done on schedule and met local regulations,” said Midway in a case study report on the project.

The project was completed in phases managed by EnergyLink:

Initial phase: Energy audit & building history review. Engineering phase: Engineering and support team designed and planned site surveys, electrical drawing, interconnection documents, permits, and procured materials. Funding analysis: The financing team evaluated all funding options for the project and the one with the best cash flow projections was selected after a thorough review. Construction phase: The construction team executed the plan on budget and on time and commissioned a system that will have ongoing validation through measurement and verification.

“The MidwayUSA project is the new benchmark for corporations looking to be more sustainable,” said Jeremy Nolen, EnergyLink’s lead on the project. “This is proof that, with the right ESCO, it’s possible to be more sustainable in an economically viable way.”

EnergyLink is a NAESCO accredited Energy Efficiency Contractor (EEC) that designs, builds, and funds renewable energy and energy efficiency products for commercial businesses, public institutions, cities, municipalities, and nonprofits.