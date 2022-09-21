Sunrise brief: Are we educating enough power system engineers for the renewables transition?

Model to assess microclimates in vertical agrivoltaic systems Swedish researchers have developed a model to analyze the microclimate parameters of a vertically mounted agrivoltaic system. They validated their model by comparing its estimations with measurements of solar irradiance, PV module temperature, and ground temperature.
Solar tariffs caused a year of uncertainty; could a U.S.-based supply chain help? The supply of PV modules has been challenged by potential tariffs on goods shipped from four Southeast Asian nations that provide 80% of U.S solar panels.
Are we educating enough power system engineers for the renewables transition? As key industry players flag the need for power system engineers to process solar interconnection requests, we reached out to Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and grid operators CAISO and SPP, for their insights on the supply and demand for these engineers
American-Made Solar Prize pitch showcase at RE+ Ten hardware and ten software track finalists compete for $1.4 million prize.
Fluke unveils the Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 at RE+ in Anaheim The SMFT-1000 enables streamlined solar safety and quality inspections with Fluke TruTest Solar Software integration.
