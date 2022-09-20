Fluke unveils the Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 at RE+ in Anaheim

Fluke, a provider of industrial tools and integrated software, today introduced the Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 (SMFT-1000), the latest addition to their expanding line of tools for solar installers. The SMFT-1000 offers IEC compliant Category 1 and 2 Test Regime measurement capabilities include protective resistance earth (Rpe), voltage on open circuit (Voc), current on short circuit (Isc), polarity test, insulating resistance, and 1kV I-V curve tracing capabilities. It integrates with the included Fluke TruTest Solar Software that uses the measured data and compiles it into IEC formatted reports, enabling technicians to create project, site and client categories to quickly access data.

“Through the handheld capabilities of the SMFT-1000, PV operations will be able to optimize panel performance with one, comprehensive tool,” said Allison Wyatt, global product marketing manager. “Equipped with seamless hardware to software integration, this latest addition to our solar product portfolio will ensure that technicians can manage their systems efficiently, accurately and safely.”

Fluke reports that the SMFT-1000’s complete package cuts installation time by up to 20% and documentation time by up to 50%. The increased 1kV I-V Curve tracing capability allows users to service larger PV systems, centralizing results across tools. The individual client, project and site data filing feature helps O&M professionals access measurements from previous projects, helping to streamline operations.

The SMFT-1000 is the latest addition to the Fluke toolkit of test tools designed for the solar energy industry. Fluke reports that its tools meet or exceed all recommended safety standards, operate reliably in extreme environments, and are tested to survive drops that can occur in field work.

Fluke’s tools for solar professionals are on display this week in booth 173 at RE+ in Anaheim, Calif. Attendees can get a first look at the SMFT-1000, and can test industry-leading hardware and software on site with the guidance of Fluke’s experts.