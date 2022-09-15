Sunrise brief: U.S. installed a record 2.6 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in Q2

Ambri Liquid Metal battery storage system to help back up Microsoft cloud services Schneider Electric chosen to provide a constant, renewable backup energy source for Microsoft’s data centers.

People on the Move: LG Electronics ESS, Maxeon, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

New grid-scale LFP battery from Canadian Solar The company said it plans to quadruple its battery manufacturing capacity by the end of 2023. The 2.8 MWh lithium-ferro phosphate battery will be unveiled at the RE+ conference in California.

Littelfuse launches Energy Storage Rack series of battery protection fuses The DC fuses protect battery modules in energy storage, power conversion, and DC common bus systems as well as hybrid solar plus storage inverters.

U.S. installed a record 2.6 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in Q2 Despite this growth, 1.1 GW of projects scheduled to come online in-quarter were delayed.