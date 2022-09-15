Sunrise brief: U.S. installed a record 2.6 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in Q2

Also on the rise: Ambri Liquid Metal battery storage system to help back up Microsoft cloud services. New grid-scale LFP battery from Canadian Solar. And more.

Image: Canadian Solar

Ambri Liquid Metal battery storage system to help back up Microsoft cloud services  Schneider Electric chosen to provide a constant, renewable backup energy source for Microsoft’s data centers.

People on the Move: LG Electronics ESS, Maxeon, and more  Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

New grid-scale LFP battery from Canadian Solar  The company said it plans to quadruple its battery manufacturing capacity by the end of 2023. The 2.8 MWh lithium-ferro phosphate battery will be unveiled at the RE+ conference in California.

Littelfuse launches Energy Storage Rack series of battery protection fuses  The DC fuses protect battery modules in energy storage, power conversion, and DC common bus systems as well as hybrid solar plus storage inverters.

U.S. installed a record 2.6 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in Q2  Despite this growth, 1.1 GW of projects scheduled to come online in-quarter were delayed.

