Littelfuse launches Energy Storage Rack series of battery protection fuses

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the launch of its Energy Storage Rack (ESR) series of fuses designed specifically to protect battery racks from a range of fault currents to help prevent equipment damage and system failures.

The 1500V direct current (DC) high-speed square body fuse is responds quickly, safeguarding the battery module or other devices in energy storage, power conversion, and DC common bus systems as well as hybrid photovoltaic battery energy storage system (PV-BESS) inverters.

“The ESR is a Class aBat partial range fuse with superior short circuit protection and a low minimum breaking capacity—from 300% or three times the fuse rated current to a maximum DC fault current of 250 kA,” stated Sakthidharan Krishnamoorthy, product manager, Littelfuse Industrial Business Unit. “With these features, the ESR fuse offers a wider range of DC over-current protection to battery-powered systems than other fuses. In addition, the high DC short circuit capabilities optimize space and deliver cost savings for energy storage system integrators.”

Specifically designed to safeguard evolving battery technologies with fuse circuit protection, the ESR series conforms to the IEC60269-7 battery standard. It features high DC interrupting rating to provide short-circuit protection and the ability to scale up systems. It also has low minimum breaking current, which offers easy coordination with battery modules and reduces size rating requirements of DC contactors to optimize space and decrease cost.

The company reports that its low watt loss maximizes efficiencies by preventing energy loss and minimizing the wasted power of components. The ESR is a compact NH 1XL size.