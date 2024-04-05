Sunrise brief: New solar antidumping tariffs are on the way, said Roth 

New solar antidumping tariffs are on the way, said Roth The solar industry experienced project delays and cancellations when antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariff enforcement threatened supply in the past. Another round may be on the way as soon as this April, said a note from Roth Capital Partners.
SolarEdge acquires EV charging optimization and management startup Wevo Energy becomes a subsidiary of SolarEdge, and together the companies plan to integrate the Wevo’s software solution into the SolarEdge ONE energy optimization system for the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment.
Bluetti releases 2.4 kW portable power station Bluetti has unveiled a new portable, weatherproof power station featuring a lithium iron phosphate battery with 1,536 Wh of power capacity and a rated output of 2,400 W.
Lion Energy introduces C&I energy storage solutions The U.S.-made Powersave systems provide lithium iron phosphate back-up power that can be integrated with renewable energy sources.
NREL releases online tool to estimate pumped hydro storage costs The National Renewable Energy Laboratory released a cost-estimation tool for new closed-loop pumped storage hydropower plants in the United States. The tool allows operators to select from a range of system characteristics and account for factors such as local geology, labor rates and inflation.
Non-lithium battery startup nets $78 million Series C funding Alsym Energy is developing a non-flammable battery that is lithium and cobalt free.
Vehicle-integrated photovoltaics making the moves from niche to mainstream A new report from the International Energy Agency’s Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS) looks at success factors required to take vehicle integrated photovoltaics (VIPV) from niche to mainstream based on a survey of 110 experts in the topic of transport and PV.
