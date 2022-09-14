People on the Move: LG Electronics ESS, Maxeon, and more

Chris Canfield is named director of sales and marketing for the U.S. team at LG Electronics Energy Storage Systems. Canfield is working at the direction of Senior Vice President Chris Ahn, who heads the LG Electronics USA business division that encompasses ESS solutions.

Mark Babcock was named the interim CEO at Maxeon Solar Technologies. Babcock’s management career spans over two decades with 15 years of VP-level experience. Before joining Maxeon Solar Technologies, he was Managing Partner at Eurogility, a market entry consultancy firm.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Michael Foster started a new position as Vice President of Solar Energy and Energy Storage Procurement at 8minute Solar Energy

Matthew Tripoli started a new position as Vice President of Development at TigerGenCo, LLC

Matthew Koenig started a new position as Director, Business Development at LS Energy Solutions, LLC

Sponsored: Transmission Engineer | Hartford, CT

The Transmission Engineer will support utility-scale solar and battery projects nationally. The candidate will play a critical role in market strategy development, identifying areas ideal for solar and storage interconnection and managing that process.

Why you should apply:

Competitive compensation structure.

Strong benefits package.

401k with company match.

Responsibilities:

Develop a strategy based on evolving transmission plans, business practices, regulatory standards, and costing.

Perform studies such as load flow to determine ideal locations for projects.

Develop and incorporate efficient interconnection strategies and cost estimates.

Manage interconnection applications.

Review and lead discussions regarding interconnection study processes and results to negotiate low-cost solutions with providers.

Participate actively in RTO groups and the industry as a whole.

Manage consultants to support interconnection and transmission efforts.

Requirements:

Bachelor in Electrical Engineering or equivalent field, power systems desired.

5+ years experience with utility and/or renewable generator interconnection or transmission.

Transmission planning experience with power flow modeling skills.

Strong understanding and interest in maintaining knowledge surrounding regional transmission policy.

Able to interact effectively across organizational boundaries to achieve goals and meet deadlines.

Engineering, analytical, and technical writing skills.

High attention to detail and strong organizational skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment.

