Sunrise brief: Perovskite solar cell achieves 24% efficiency, retains 87% of output after 100 days

People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

50 states of solar incentives: North Carolina North Carolina is ranked fourth in the country for solar installations, growth that is driven by solar supportive renewable energy portfolio standards, policies and regulations.

Watch: Flyover footage of a 6.5 MW community solar project in Maine Syncarpha Capital announced it achieved commercial operations for the project, which will supply renewable energy to Central Maine Power customers.

Perovskite solar cell achieves 24% efficiency, retains 87% of output after 100 days Researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory made a breakthrough in high efficiency and stability for perovskite solar cells.

Fully operational residential microgrid will help power exhibits at RE+ One of the features on the show floor at RE+ will be a live demonstration of an operational hybrid, bi-directional microgrid.