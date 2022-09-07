Fully operational residential microgrid will help power exhibits at RE+

EMerge Alliance, along with multiple vendors, will facilitate a live demonstration of a residential microgrid at the upcoming RE+ event in Anaheim, Calif., September 19 to 22, 2022. The EMerge Alliance is a non-profit open industry association that includes commercial, government and academic member organizations that are working to develop standards leading to the rapid adoption of hybrid AC/DC microgrids in commercial/industrial and residential buildings, neighborhoods and communities.

Having a functioning microgrid on the show floor is not new to RE+ (previously SPI), but this year’s demonstration will feature a hybrid bi-directional residential microgrid, complete with appliances, HVAC, lighting, EV charging and various plug load distributions. As a functioning microgrid, the electricity generated will help power the adjacent Grid Edge presentation theater and other exhibitor loads on the floor of the Anaheim Convention Center.

Various operating modes will be demonstrated, including loss of utility power, loss of on-site renewable power, loss of renewable neighborhood and community energy resources, complete islanding, and seamless reconnection of all these resources.

The demonstration is a multi-vendor system engineered by Direct Energy Partners and includes electrical devices from Emera Technologies Block Energy, CE+T America Power Systems, LG Appliances and Solar Panels, Trane HVAC, Cisco Systems PoE & FMP, Enteligent EV Charging, PomCube iCan Energy Storage, Nextek Power Systems, ATX LED, IronRidge Solar Mounting, Alencon Optimizers, and many more. The installation will be overseen by Direct Energy Partners and Rectify Solar.

Presentations about the Demonstration Microgrid and its components, the Grid-of-Grids Interconnection System, and various related grid-edge subjects will be held in the Grid Edge Theater next to the live demonstration during three-day event.