Fully operational residential microgrid will help power exhibits at RE+

EMerge Alliance, along with multiple vendors, will facilitate a live demonstration of a residential microgrid at the upcoming RE+ event in Anaheim, Calif., September 19 to 22, 2022. The EMerge Alliance is a non-profit open industry association that includes commercial, government and academic member organizations that are working to develop standards leading to the rapid adoption of hybrid AC/DC microgrids in commercial/industrial and residential buildings, neighborhoods and communities.
Having a functioning microgrid on the show floor is not new to RE+ (previously SPI), but this year’s demonstration will feature a hybrid bi-directional residential microgrid, complete with appliances, HVAC, lighting, EV charging and various plug load distributions. As a functioning microgrid, the electricity generated will help power the adjacent Grid Edge presentation theater and other exhibitor loads on the floor of the Anaheim Convention Center.
Various operating modes will be demonstrated, including loss of utility power, loss of on-site renewable power, loss of renewable neighborhood and community energy resources, complete islanding, and seamless reconnection of all these resources.
The demonstration is a multi-vendor system engineered by Direct Energy Partners and includes electrical devices from Emera Technologies Block Energy, CE+T America Power Systems, LG Appliances and Solar Panels, Trane HVAC, Cisco Systems PoE & FMP, Enteligent EV Charging, PomCube iCan Energy Storage, Nextek Power Systems, ATX LED, IronRidge Solar Mounting, Alencon Optimizers, and many more. The installation will be overseen by Direct Energy Partners and Rectify Solar.
Presentations about the Demonstration Microgrid and its components, the Grid-of-Grids Interconnection System, and various related grid-edge subjects will be held in the Grid Edge Theater next to the live demonstration during three-day event.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.