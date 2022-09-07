People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more

David Sandbank started a new position as Member Board of Directors at New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST).

Daniel Forero took on a new role as Director, Capital Solutions at Scale Microgrid Solutions.

Dana Kennard started a new position as Director of Business Development at First Solar.

Marcene Mitchell to join Power Factors Board of Directors.

Milovan Blair, former Con Edison Executive and Northeast Power Coordinating Council Board Vice Chair, appointed Chair of the Board.

Greg Roer joins Altus Power, Inc. Origination Team.

ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano appointed by President Biden to National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

As Energy Storage Engineer, you will be responsible for delivering Battery Storage Projects from development through construction throughout the Midwest and east coast US. You will act as a technical resource for new projects including systems integrating with existing power generation assets or proposed standalone projects both in front and behind the meter. You will be responsible for evaluating load profiles for AC coupled and DC coupled Battery Energy Storage systems for a variety of applications, evaluate equipment for the procurement group and work with multiple departments including Business Development, Estimating, PV Engineering and operations in support of sales, engineering, integration of the systems and commissioning of the systems to help deliver project specific solutions.

Additionally you will be responsible for project design (including energy storage, microgrid, interconnection, communication, medium voltage and high voltage), Lead and support the design of megawatt scale battery energy storage systems, coordinate Electrical and Civil designs, prepare installation packages in accordance with NEC, IEEE, NESC, utility interconnection tariffs and requirements, and local AHJ as necessary, review load profiles and Engineer Battery Energy Storage Systems to meet project goals and model how much energy the system will recover on PV coupled battery systems.

Medical, dental, vision coverage. Requirements Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from accredited university

3-5+ years of practical experience with electrical design.

2+ years designing Energy Storage Systems

Experience with electric utility substation, transmission and distribution systems

Experience engineering utility protection schemes and controls

Experience with power conversion equipment

Proficiency in AutoCAD

Proficiency in PVSYST

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint

