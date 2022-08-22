Sunrise brief: Historic drought and heat highlight need for rooftop solar in California

West Virginia coal ash landfill to be replaced by solar energy facility Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, a 6 MW project will replace the permanently closed site.
American Battery Solutions launches energy storage division, battery storage platform Michigan-based American Battery Solutions’ new Energy Storage System division announces the TeraStor platform and StorView management suite designed for large-scale energy storage projects.
Historic drought and heat highlight need for rooftop solar in California Environmental Working Group calls on Governor Newsom and state regulators to reject the recent anti-rooftop solar ruling working its way through the California Public Utilities Commission.
Borrego makes its first major push into utility-scale O&M Two operations and maintenance contracts signed for combined total of 100 MW in Ohio.
Home rooftop solar won’t cure clmate change .. too many big buildings owned by commercial companies like Big Box stores, warehouses, etc are still using commerical/iindustrial generators and they still dont see the need for solar panels.. They can help with clmate change but they already bought the generators.. Those generators are manufactured by tens of thousand every year globally .. They are big types but smaller than central powerplants run by utilites that are huge monster generators using ship engines to crank generators.. Those commercial/industrial customers use “locomtoive” type engines smaller but powerful. home genrators are like you know used in thoe freezer trailers pulled by 18 wheelers.. you see the refrigerator on front of the trailers on the highways all the time if you bother to notice ..
you need a refrehsher!!
