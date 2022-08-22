Sunrise brief: Historic drought and heat highlight need for rooftop solar in California

Despite the fact that downed high-power transmission lines were found to be the cause of devastating wildfires that swept through California in 2017, PG&E continues to support a centralized grid. Rooftop solar and storage reduces that risk and creates more resilient backup power under these events.

West Virginia coal ash landfill to be replaced by solar energy facility Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, a 6 MW project will replace the permanently closed site.

American Battery Solutions launches energy storage division, battery storage platform Michigan-based American Battery Solutions’ new Energy Storage System division announces the TeraStor platform and StorView management suite designed for large-scale energy storage projects.

Historic drought and heat highlight need for rooftop solar in California Environmental Working Group calls on Governor Newsom and state regulators to reject the recent anti-rooftop solar ruling working its way through the California Public Utilities Commission.

Borrego makes its first major push into utility-scale O&M Two operations and maintenance contracts signed for combined total of 100 MW in Ohio.