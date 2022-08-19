American Battery Solutions launches energy storage division, battery storage platform

American Battery Solutions (ABS) is located in Lake Orion, Michigan, in the heart of America’s automotive manufacturing center. While the company has supplied batteries to the electric vehicle industry, ABS is announcing its new Energy Storage System division, branded ABS ESS. The division is unveiling both a new lithium-ion battery energy storage platform and a management control system.

TeraStor, the energy storage platform, is designed for large-scale energy storage projects. Factory assembled and tested, and it arrives on-site, ready for commissioning in just six hours, the company reports.

StorView is its Energy Management Suite of software and control hardware designed to to optimize the performance, market participation, and financial performance of TeraStor. The software has an easy-to-use interface that simplifies set-ups, controls, and operations.

“Leveraging our track record for driving battery energy innovation, and developing and testing new technologies and chemistries with our advanced engineering team, ABS again demonstrates our dedication in support of the energy transition,” said Subhash Dhar, chairman and CEO of American Battery Solutions, Inc. “There is a critical need for both hardware and software intended for stationary energy storage needs, especially following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which intends to fund so much utility-scale storage. We are confident that ABS ESS and its leadership team can bring our products to market and meet the growing demand for energy storage systems.”

ABS is backed by investment from KCK Group and acquired manufacturing and battery pack testing assets from Robert Bosch Battery Systems. The company has assembled a team with deep understanding of high-voltage, automotive-grade battery systems.

The new energy storage platform, TeraStor, was designed and developed by industry leaders Bud Collins, VP and GM, Michael Hoff, CTO, Greg Tremelling, VP of Product Development, and Rick Cwiakala, VP of Operations & Service, who have, collectively, deployed over 1.5 GWh of storage around the globe.

ABS reports that one of its goals is to take the complexity out of large-scale energy storage. TeraStor, which the company says is easy to purchase, install and operate, is engineered to optimize lithium-ion cell life and performance, while minimizing stranded cell capacity. ABS ESS secure online pre-sale sizing and configurators help determine how much storage is needed in a given application. ABS ESS also offers an in-person interactive training to help get the system up and running and to prepare the operator to respond to any contingency.

TeraStor offers more than 7.2 MWh of storage and 3.5 MW of integrated inverter capacity. The storage system is self-powered and requires no auxiliary AC infrastructure, ABS reports. It also features an integrated liquid cooling system, which the company says eliminates the need for on-site HVAC installation. With a reported 60% increase in energy density, ABS says that with TeraStor, ABS ESS can deploy an ultra-high density of 600 MWhs of energy per acre.