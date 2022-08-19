Sunrise brief: U.S. solar industry eyes 50 GW of manufacturing capacity by the end of the decade

EnergySage Marketplace Intel Report points to changes in solar pricing, preferences Prices are up, module maker market share shifts, storage sells despite cost, and more.

Jack’s Solar Garden blends agriculture, solar energy, and community The Boulder, Colorado community garden serves as a case study and research site for the practice of agrivoltaics.

Green Banks may compete for $27 billion from fund set up by Inflation Reduction Act $15 billion of the funds appropriated under the Inflation Reduction Act will support low-income and disadvantaged communities, including $7 billion for zero-emission technologies such as rooftop solar. The other $12 billion will support additional investments in low- and zero-emission projects.

SolarEdge Home makes its North American debut This new home energy management solution is the brains behind home energy generation, battery backup and EV charging.

Solar industry eyes 50 GW of manufacturing capacity by the end of this decade The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) released a roadmap for achieving the goal of a domestic supply chain.

Meyer Burger ramps up solar panel plans Switzerland’s Meyer Burger is accelerating the expansion of its solar panel production capacity, following the extension of the U.S. solar tax credit for PV manufacturers and an order from developer DE Shaw for 3.75 GW of U.S.-made heterojunction modules.