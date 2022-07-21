Sunrise brief: How Mosaic is able to accelerate growth in uncertain times

Solar on Wisconsin city hall provides for more than half city complex needs The 389 kW rooftop system puts Wauwatosa on track to cut carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.
People on the Move: CEA, Standard Lithium, BayWa r.e, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.
Siting renewables on brownfields in Wyoming The Brightfields Energy Siting tool identifies areas in Wyoming where new energy development is unlikely to encounter land-use conflicts.
Can renewables curtailment be rethought as a good thing? While curtailing solar and wind energy production can be viewed as a lost opportunity, NREL argues that it may be an important feature in the future energy grid dominated by low-cost renewable energy.
Rhode Island limits solar power property taxes The state legislature amended their local tax laws to lock in the assessed value of land on which renewable energy projects are built.
How Mosaic is able to accelerate growth in an uncertain times Just under two months after achieving $7 billion in loans funded through the company’s platform, Mosaic has eclipsed the $8 billion mark in loans funded and is nearing its goal of helping more than 1 million people prosper from clean energy.
Made-in-USA solar for stable supply chains, lower emissions, fair labor Toledo Solar founder Aaron Bates joined pv magazine usa to explain the benefits of US made solar and Cadmium Telluride technology.
