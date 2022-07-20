People on the Move: CEA, Standard Lithium, BayWa r.e, and more

Clean Energy Associates is continuing its expansion in Europe with the hire of Jörg Althaus, a leading solar engineer and longtime senior executive at TÜV Rheinland, to help lead its Engineering and ESG services practice from Cologne, Germany.

CEA now has over 200 team members who support work in 65 countries.

Althaus held a wide variety of roles in over 20 years at TÜV Rheinland, the leading testing, inspection, and certification provider, where he oversaw a solar PV portfolio approaching 20 gigawatts in size. He had profit & loss responsibility for the PV and energy storage teams in Germany, India, the Middle East, and Africa. From 2019 to 2021 he was responsible for strategy development and execution of TÜV Rheinland’s global PV Power Plant business.

He was the project leader for various standards within the International Electrotechnical Commission’s Technical Committee 82, focusing on PV module test standards. He also was a technical auditor for the IECEE Certification Body scheme, auditing multiple PV laboratories around the world. He is an active member in the SolarPower Europe industry association and holds a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Standard Lithium has added key personnel to the executive and management team in newly created positions to expand project delivery expertise in support of its commercial scale developments. Jason Tielker P.Eng. has taken on the role of Vice President Project Delivery, and Angus Remfry CEng has commenced as Director Project Delivery. Tielker’s initial focus is delivering Standard Lithium’s first plant to commercial operation, currently being planned for the Lanxess South Facility. Remfry’s primary responsibility is developing the South West Arkansas Project to the PFS stage, and drive several current project development initiatives. Collectively Tielker and Remfry have decades of experience managing large energy, mining and infrastructure projects through design and construction in North America and other parts of the world.

BayWa r.e., a renewable energy developer, services and systems provider, is expanding its executive team following the acquisition of Beacon Solar, the former solar distribution division of roofing distributor Beacon, to continue expanding its US distribution network to meet growing demand.

Jodi White has moved into the role of chief executive officer after her tenure as co-CEO with the team. White co-founded BayWa r.e.’s U.S. distribution business in 2008 and brings 20 years of renewable energy experience to the table.

Charles (Chuck) Ellis joins the team as chief operating officer to lead supply chain management and fulfillment. His background in sales and distribution strategies at SMA America will help him ensure best-in-class planning and fulfillment services in his new role.

Harry Payne will drive integration and alignment for the business as chief operating officer. Payne joins BayWa r.e. Solar Systems with a track record of building sales channels and developing customer solutions.

In addition, Boaz Soifer, former chief executive officer, will now lead solar distribution for BayWa r.e. in the Americas, which includes operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and the Pacific Islands.

energyware is excited to announce the appointment of Jamie Wildes to Director of Procurement and Sales Enablement. In her role, Wildes will lead the newly-formed Energy Procurement Department for energyware, turning the leading national provider of energy-efficient technology solutions into a one-stop shop for its customers and their energy, sustainability, and efficiency needs and goals.

Wildes will work closely with energyware leadership, and lead the team in growing and managing the trade desk. For nearly a decade, she has established relationships and worked with various companies in the New England and greater Boston areas, including hospitals, hotel groups and manufacturing companies, on their electric and energy efficiency portfolio needs. Wildes created customizable solutions for her clients to significantly reduce their energy spend.

JLL announced the appointment of Andrew Linowes, CEM, as its Clean Energy Public Sector Lead for its Clean Energy and Infrastructure Advisory team. In this role, he will be responsible for growing and managing JLL’s clean energy and EV-related business to help government and education clients achieve their sustainability goals.

An Association of Energy Engineers-Certified Energy Manager, Linowes, who is based in Washington, D.C., and is a vice president, has more than 12 years of experience in supply and demand-side energy management and financing. Prior to joining JLL, he led a team of 50 financial, project development and engineering consultants at Deloitte.

Creative Energy, a low-carbon district energy developer and owner of one of the largest thermal energy networks in North America, today announced that Wayne O’Connor, an experienced leader within the North American energy landscape, has joined the company as President and Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 30 years of experience leading and growing energy businesses, including serving as President and Chief Executive Officer for major energy providers including ENMAX Corporation and Emera Inc., O’Connor will be responsible for leading Creative Energy’s expanding network, delivering new low-carbon district energy systems to meaningfully decarbonize the built environment. The company’s platform includes established networks serving residential communities, hospitals, universities and commercial centres, and an additional 15 projects in development across Canada and the U.S.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Ryan Simpson started a new position as Senior Director – Strategy and Partnerships at Array Technologies. Thomas Kiggen started a new position as Senior Manager, Business Development at

Silicon Ranch Corporation. Toby Buschini was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer at Ermetic.

Sponsored: Solar Project Engineer | New York, NY

This role will apply utility-scale project development knowledge and experience to a broad variety of assignments in renewable energy. This position manages solar and wind projects from pre-development to final acceptance. Supervises and directs contractors during planning, estimating, design, installation, start-up, commissioning, turnover, and warranty of assigned projects Responsibilities: Utilize performance modeling software to prepare energy production estimates (ie: PVSyst, Helioscope, Openwind, or Windpro)

Analyze available meteorological datasets and utilize MCP (Measure-Correlate-Predict) methods to assess project resource characteristics

Prepare conceptual project layouts utilizing CAD and GIS software. Optimize layouts to maximize project value

Interface with wind turbine and PV module OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to obtain technical information and stay apprised of technology advancements and trends

Conduct site visits to support site evaluation, suitability, and due diligence efforts. Participate in landowner meetings, community outreach events, and monthly construction meetings

Support the development and origination agents with all permitting efforts

Work with the structured finance team to provide responses to lender and independent engineer due diligence questions throughout the project financing process

Interface with the Project Management and Operations teams leading up to and through project commercial operations. Ensure timely and complete transfer of technical responsibilities.

Maintain complicated schedules, develop project timelines, and manage people and materials to complete jobs on schedule

Manage the development of project plans in advance of project activity ensuring effective execution. Monitors progress to assure compliance with the predetermined execution plan.

Prepares or oversees preparation of engineering reports. Utilizes financial and monthly forecasting to manage and contain costs.

Support other internal team members with technical input as required, e.g. case studies for marketing; technical information for bids and tenders etc.

Perform bids and select reliable subcontractors to provide wiring, device installation, special construction or other services.

Independently manage performance of and interaction with local EPC companies ensuring projects are completed on time.

Prepares or oversees preparation of progress billings, pursues timely payments from the customer and authorizes payments to material suppliers and subcontractors.

Participates in the jobsite final walk-through and manages the completion of all close-out documentation such as “As-Built” drawings and system operating instructions; transfers or excess materials; billings, collections and payments; and all project records.

Forecasting and tracking revenue delivery to meet targets

Responsible for keeping project administration up to date Requirements: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in engineering. Electrical Engineering background is a plus.

2+ years of experience in the Renewable Energy Industry

Proficient with Microsoft Office products including Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Familiarity with energy modeling software (ie: PVSyst, Helioscope, Openwind, or WindPro)

Knowledge of meteorological data sources and MCP methods

Strong understanding of grid-tied system design

Experience installing or project managing of solar and/or wind construction projects and

Experience with modeling energy project economics and familiarity with concepts such as NPV, IRR and LCOE

More information is available here.