Sunrise brief: BrightNight to meet one third of Arizona utility’s peak demand with solar and storage project

Roll-out solar racking collects rainwater, cuts land use requirements The gutter-like racking system from Roll-A-Rack collects rainwater that can be used for irrigation.

50 States of Solar Incentives: Maryland A historically solar-friendly state, Maryland’s capacity addition projections in the next few years are underwhelming, despite a suite of supportive policies and grants throughout the state.

Aurora Solar launches AI solutions for residential solar lead generation, design and sales Lead Capture AI and Aurora AI for Design and Sales Teams will help installers to streamline residential solar lead generation, project design and sales processes.

Mississippi revamps its net metering policy The new program tackles barriers to solar adoption for low-income customers through a net metering rate adder and a one-time $3,500 upfront cash rebate.

States that enable distributed storage will make room for more rooftop solar In half the states, interconnection procedures for distributed energy resources do not yet mention energy storage. To help states remove that hurdle, and several others, the Interstate Renewable Energy Council is providing guidance on a detailed toolkit.

GAF Energy to open solar tile manufacturing facility in Texas With strong demand for its Timberline nailable solar shingle, GAF Energy is looking to expand manufacturing capacity 500%.

Sodium-ion batteries for EVs, renewables storage US scientists have developed a new electrolyte design for sodium-ion batteries to improve their long cycling performance. The low-solvation electrolyte was designed for high-voltage sodium-ion batteries, which retained 90% of their capacity after 300 cycles.

Pittsburgh Airport solar microgrid saved $1 million in energy costs In one year, Pittsburgh Airport’s microgrid saved so much in energy costs that it’s considering doubling the size of the installation.

Tigo unveils rapid shutdown tech for large PV installations Tigo’s latest product has been certified by Underwriters Laboratories, a US-based testing organization. The company says the new tech can significantly reduce balance of system and labor costs.

BrightNight to meet one third of Arizona utility’s peak demand with solar and storage project The developer entered a joint venture to deliver 300 MW of solar, 600 MWh of battery energy storage to Arizona’s Southwest Public Power Agency.