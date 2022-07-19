Aurora Solar launches AI solutions for residential solar lead generation, design and sales

Solar sales and design platform company Aurora Solar announced that it has launched a new suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled software solutions aimed at streamlining residential solar lead generation, project design and sales processes.

The suite is separated into two software solutions: Lead Capture AI and Aurora AI for Design and Sales Teams.

According to Aurora, Lead Capture AI allows companies to present AI-generated 3D solar estimates for homeowners with an address and utility bill estimate. By instantaneously showing how the system will look on a homeowner’s roof and the estimated bill savings it will present, it cuts down on the number of visits companies will have to make to a prospective customer’s house, and saves on excessive billing paperwork and savings estimations.

The other offering, Aurora AI for Design and Sales Teams develops rapid 3D project models, which the company claims are highly accurate. This allows sales professionals to more quickly create quotes and scales the capabilities of design teams by decreasing the overall workload of each individual design.

“While the demand for solar grows, solutions haven’t kept pace; most solar software products offer a choice between speed or accuracy. At the same time, solar buyers want a dynamic, fast, and personalized experience,” said Chris Hopper, CEO and co-founder of Aurora Solar.

These solutions will supplement the Sell Suite software that Aurora launched in Feb. 2022. Sell Suite includes tools to smooth the sales process and finalize projects, including a guided workflow that enables the sales rep to deliver an accurate proposal with all the project details including an interactive 3D design and financing options and an automated contract function.

In 2021, Aurora acquired Folsom Labs, the developer of the HelioScope software for the commercial solar sector, as part of Aurora’s mission to provide tools for residential to large-scale commercial solar companies, and for all teams within an organization.