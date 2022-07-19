Sunrise brief: Manchin blocks climate bill, Biden said he will take executive action

Food producer to install distributed solar and storage with Qcells Jayone Foods is partnering with Qcells North America Distributed Energy to offset up to 90% of its energy demand with a 718 kW solar, 556 kWh energy storage system.
Manchin blocks climate bill, Biden said he will take executive action Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he does not support the clean energy provisions in the reconciliation bill, withholding his must-have vote once again. The White House said it will take executive action to address climate change.
BLM approves 500 MW Oberon Solar Project on 2,700 acres in California desert The controversial Oberon Solar Project is the third solar installation approved under the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan.
The mobility rEVolution: Rising gas prices supercharge EV adoption in the US In the US, Volkswagen partners with Tesla cofounder’s company Redwood Materials to recycle EV batteries; in Germany, Volkswagen launches renewables-powered fast-charging EV park with second-life batteries; and Polestar, Mercedes and BMW release fresh sales figures.
Study confirms rule of thumb that PV inverters should run without faults for around 15 years A new study by Bern University of Applied Sciences shows that the performance of most PV inverters and power optimizers remains optimal for up to 15 years. The inverters considered came mainly from the manufacturers Fronius, Sputnik, and SMA and most of the power optimizers examined came from Solaredge.
Small cracks have negligible effect on solar cell performance US researchers have found that crack percentages of up to 11% have a very limited impact on solar cell performance. They also ascertained that hotspots are likely to arise when the crack percentage is in the range of 11 to 34%.
SOLV Energy, SEI partner to empower women in solar SOLV’s inclusion in SEI’s Women in Solar program will enable the program to provide more training opportunities with new pathways to the many different types of jobs in the solar industry.
