Aurora Solar announces new Aurora Sell suite

Solar sales teams have been challenged by inaccurate production numbers and other problems on sales proposals, forcing them to go back and rework contracts, sometimes leading to delayed projects or lost business. Aurora Solar, a software platform for distributed solar, today announced its new Sell Suite, which includes tools to help produce accurate solar designs to smooth the sales process and move installations to completion.

The new “Sales Mode” offers a guided workflow that enables the sales rep to deliver an accurate proposal with all the project details including an interactive 3D design and financing options. Using the customer’s address and the information from one month’s energy bill, the software can generate the solar design using proprietary machine learning algorithms, lidar, and imagery data. There’s also an automated contract function with e-signature capability.

The suite from Aurora Solar will be highlighted at the inaugural demo day event, Sunrise 2022, which takes place online on March 2, 2022.