Tigo unveils rapid shutdown tech for large PV installations

US-based Tigo Energy has developed a new device that facilitates the rapid shutdown of utility-scale solar plants. The Pure Signal technology works with its own rapid shutdown transmitters.

The DC power optimizer specialist said it specifically designed the new product for large, complex systems in the commercial and industrial solar segments.

“Designed to enhance powerline communication (PLC) signal quality, Pure Signal technology reduces the impact of electromagnetic interference in large-scale solar systems,” the manufacturer said. “Built on patented advanced rapid shutdown technology, Tigo RSS Transmitters with Pure Signal technology pair with an industry-leading list of third-party solar inverters, deliver a new level of design and installation flexibility for solar installers and EPCs, and enable significant reductions in balance of system (BOS) and labor costs.”

The device has a transmitter input voltage of 12 V and a transmitter input current of 1 A, with average and maximum power consumption of 0.85 and 5.5 W, respectively. It measures 38 mm x 41.3 mm x 90.9 mm and features an IP68 enclosure.

Tigo Energy said the device eliminates the risk of disturbances in programmable logic controller (PLC) signals, as so-called “crosstalk” can reduce the effectiveness of system communications in large-scale systems. The new product was certified by US-based Underwriters Laboratories and is compatible with hundreds of inverter models.

“The new generation of RSS Transmitters with Pure Signal technology are compatible with the company’s TS4-A-F and TS4-A-2F rapid shutdown product family and can be easily integrated into new projects or retrofitted into existing installations,” said Tigo Energy.