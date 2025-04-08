SMA releases 9.6 kW and 11.5 kW hybrid solar inverters

SMA America introduced two new hybrid inverters for residential solar projects with larger solar capacity. The Sunny Boy Smart Energy inverters include a 9.6 kW and an 11.5 kW model.

The DC-coupled inverter enables both immediate energy use from the solar array and storage in a battery, housing both functions in one device. SMA’s inverter allows up to 200% DC oversizing, supporting solar production and battery charging output.

The inverters contain 3 or 4 maximum power point optimizing channels, depending on the model selected. SMA’s ShadeFix software supports solar array output in partially shaded conditions.

Homeowners can also provide partial backup power to the home with no battery energy storage included. The inverter’s Backup Secure feature can deliver up to 1,920 W of backup power when the sun is shining and the grid is down. Paired with energy storage, the inverter can support round-the-clock backup power. The company said an upgraded Backup Select feature is coming soon, offering up to 5,700 W of backup power and supporting up to seven 120 V units.

When paired with the SMA Energy Meter, the inverters support production and consumption monitoring in real-time, allowing homeowners to adjust solar self-consumption and efficiency.

“With energy demands rising and grid stability becoming more uncertain, homeowners need a solution that not only provides power but also delivers control, resilience and long-term savings,” said Charles Smith, managing director of home and business solutions at SMA America. “The expanded Sunny Boy Smart Energy portfolio is designed to meet those needs, providing a future-proof, intelligent energy system that adapts to evolving grid requirements.”

The two larger power format models build on SMA America’s Sunny Boy Smart Energy line which includes 3.8 kW, 4.8 kW, 5.8 kW and 7.7 kW models.

SMA America offers a 10-year warranty with the option to expand to 25 years.

An installation guide can be viewed below: